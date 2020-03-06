Kip Moore Had the Best Clapback When Someone Mistook Him for Keith Urban

When Kip Moore was mistaken for another country music superstar, he responded with the ultimate one-liner.

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights, Moore revealed that he was recently mistaken for Keith Urban. He had a show in Durham, N.C., and earlier in the day decided to go to a local gym to shoot some hoops. Word got out that a major country singer was at the facility, prompting one curious gym-goer to approach the "Hey Pretty Girl" singer and ask for a photo, Problem was, they believed he was the Entertainer of the Year-winning Urban.

"This team of guys came through, but the coach was an older guy, and he was like, 'Hey Mr. Urban, can we get a picture?' And I said 'Keith ain't got swag like me,'" Moore says, laughing as he recalls the mix-up. "And then the equipment guy that was with me, he died, I said, 'Keith ain't got swag like I do' and I just kept walking. And he was kind of left going, 'What just happened?'"

Moore is currently working on a new album, the follow up to 2017's Slowheart. His most recent single, "She’s Mine," was written 10 years prior to its 2019 release. When he initially recorded it, he said the song sounded "too polished" and wasn't ready for the public to hear. But revisiting it years later, he finally found the edge the song needed.

"So far, as far as any new single I have put out, ‘She’s Mine’ has gotten the biggest reaction out of the gate, even more than ‘Something 'Bout a Truck’ did," he describes. "It’s done as good as I could hope for so far."

He and Travis Denning will spend the summer as opening acts on Sam Hunt's Southside Tour, kicking off May 28 in Charlotte, N.C., and continuing through September.

