Kris Kristofferson has listed his 557-acre oceanfront California ranch for $17.2 million, and pictures show an extraordinary, unspoiled property that the listing terms "some of California's most pristine coastline."

According to the listing from Sotheby's International Realty, Kristofferson purchased the massive property in 1980, and he's kept it in the original, mostly undeveloped condition in which he found it. The Kristofferson Ranch actually dates all the way back to the 1800s, when it served as a dairy farm. The historic roadhouse and barns from that era still stand today, though photos show they are in need of repair.

The staggering property features nearly a mile of ocean frontage, cattle, timber production and residential development, and it also features a rocky outcropping called the Devil's Basin, which provided part of the setting for the film Karate Kid 3. Old-growth redwood trees give the property a majestic sense of peace and tranquility.

The spectacular ranch also boasts a well-maintained road network, and one side offers sweeping ocean views, while the other side of the property features coastal meadows that overlook Manchester State Park.

The Kristofferson Ranch is a "fortress of solitude," according to its listing, but it's also just 20 minutes away from Little River Airport and three miles from the town of Elk, which offers fine dining. Kristofferson and his wife, Lisa, are selling the stunning ranch because it's "time to let it go and move on," listing agent Justin Nadeau tells the Wall Street Journal.

The 87-year-old country legend quietly retired in 2020, and footage of his final concert performance later surfaced online. His final set included "Me and Bobby McGee," "Help Me Make It Through the Night," "Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I'll Ever Do Again)," "The Pilgrim, Chapter 33," "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," "For the Good Times" and "Why Me," along with more classic songs.

Kristofferson gained induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1977, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. He joined the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Country Music Association awarded him the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

