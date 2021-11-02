Kristin Chenoweth Engaged to Backroad Anthem’s Josh Bryant

Triple-threat star Kristin Chenoweth is engaged! The Wicked actor, who is known for her film and stage work as well as her more recent forays into country music, has announced plans to tie the knot with her boyfriend of about three years, Josh Bryant.

According to People, Bryant popped the question on Wednesday (Oct. 27) on the rooftop of New York City venue the Rainbow Room, which is located on the 65th floor of the city's iconic Rockefeller Center. He got down on one knee with a De Beers Forevermark by Rahminov three-stone Halo ring, and after Chenoweth said yes, the couple toasted their new relationship status with dinner at Fresco by Sotto.

"I've been the runaway bride," jokes Chenoweth, who was previously engaged to actor Marc Kudish. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Chenoweth followed up her news with a sweet slideshow of photos on Instagram, all showing the couple riding the high of their newfound pre-wedded bliss. In the snapshots, they pose for a selfie together, show off Chenoweth's new ring and revisit some special moments from the proposal.

"Guess you're stuck with me now," Chenoweth writes to her new fiancé. "I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!!!"

The pair met at Chenoweth's niece's wedding in 2016, where Bryant's band, country rock outfit Backroad Anthem, had been hired to perform. They didn't strike up a relationship immediately, but were romantically linked as of two years later, after they met once again in 2018.

"My best friend and soulmate said YES to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," Bryant gushes.

He and Chenoweth have a mutual love for music. Like Bryant, the actor and singer has long been treating fans to her own spin on the country genre. In 2019, her For the Girls album honored the legendary women of country music, with mega-watt duets featuring Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — the latter of whom sings with Chenoweth on a new version of her iconic "I Will Always Love You."

"'I Will Always Love You' is a song I've loved since I was a child. I used to think, 'One day I'm going to sing that song,'" Chenoweth noted at the time. "Little did I know that I'd get to sing it with the queen herself."