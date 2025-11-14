Toby Keith's daughter Krystal Keith will take the field to honor her father and the military during this Sunday's (Nov. 16) NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 40-year-old singer will perform the National Anthem and then perform again at halftime.

Krystal Keith’s performance is part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.

Kickoff at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium is set for 1PM ET.

In 2001, Toby Keith sang the National Anthem at the very first game at the stadium.

It's not clear which of Keith's two songs his daughter will sing during halftime, but given the military theme one would imagine it'd be two of his more patriotic songs. A press release notes that Toby Keith was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That affiliation was not as well-known as his love for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he was known to be a friend to several NFL players.

Krystal Keith Songs + Career:

Krystal Keith is the only one of Toby's three kids to show an interest in music and performing. Her best known song is "Daddy Dance With Me," a wedding ballad that she performed for the first time at her wedding.

That was the only charting song of her three releases, although she did release two albums before stepping away from the microphone to focus on her family.

Performances have been infrequent in recent years, but not nonexistent. She sang the National Anthem ahead of the NCAA Women’s Softball Championship in June 2024. A month later she'd sing "Don't Let the Old Man In" during a TV tribute to her father.

Since Toby Keith's death from cancer in February 2024, the family has remained quietly active. They all gathered at the Kentucky Derby last May and privately celebrated the birth of son Stelen's daughter Millie, born in May.

