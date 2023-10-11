Laine Hardy Update: &#8216;American Idol&#8217; Winner Grateful for God, Ready to Move on After Wiretapping Charge

Laine Hardy Update: ‘American Idol’ Winner Grateful for God, Ready to Move on After Wiretapping Charge

Getty Images

Laine Hardy has been quiet on social media in 2023, but that might change. The former American Idol winner says he's ready to begin a new chapter in his life.

Turning to Instagram, Hardy — winner of Season 17 of American Idol — spoke in generalities about embracing the good and bad in life.

"Gods (sic) word became a crutch for me throughout this process & it will stick like glue forever," he says.

  • In April 2022, Hardy was arrested and charged with Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic or Oral Communication.
  • An ex-girlfriend had accused him of planting a recording device in her dorm room at LSU.
  • The incident happened months after he dropped his debut album, Here's to Anyone, which was produced by Michael Knox.

Related: Laine Hardy May Avoid Jail Time After Bugging Ex-Girlfriend's Dorm Room

Earlier in 2023, the case against Hardy was resolved pending certain conditions were met. The new post to IG is just his sixth in 2023.

"I’m no different than any of you," he states. "He’s a prayer away! All of my praise goes unto him & glory always to Him for my success before, now, and hereafter."

In April, Hardy agreed to a pretrial diversion program that would allow him to not be formally charged if he finishes and meets all conditions set for him. It was a year-long effort between all parties to find the best way to resolve the case. The victim was never identified and is not quoted as being in support of or against this plan, but the district attorney indicated that she’d given her blessing.

The four photos shared on Hardy's social media pages are all music-related, perhaps indicating that he hopes to book more shows soon. His official website is not in service and there are no upcoming events on his Facebook page.

Country 'American Idol' Stars Who Disappeared

We cheered for them. We voted for them. We followed them. Then, these seven American Idol stars vanished. Or, at least it seems like it.

What happened to some of country music's best American Idol contestants over the last 20 years? This list of country American Idol stars who disappeared includes a winner, a runner-up and a third place finisher, plus several early cuts who enjoyed radio success before losing touch with fans.

14 'American Idol' Singers Who Secretly Hooked Up — Or Did They?

At least two couples who met through American Idol got married, while one more could be headed in that direction. Not all American Idol hookups have a happy ending, however. Here are seven of the most talked about meet-ups, plus the real scoop on how serious things got.
Filed Under: Laine Hardy
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country