Laine Hardy has been quiet on social media in 2023, but that might change. The former American Idol winner says he's ready to begin a new chapter in his life.

Turning to Instagram, Hardy — winner of Season 17 of American Idol — spoke in generalities about embracing the good and bad in life.

"Gods (sic) word became a crutch for me throughout this process & it will stick like glue forever," he says.

In April 2022, Hardy was arrested and charged with Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic or Oral Communication.

An ex-girlfriend had accused him of planting a recording device in her dorm room at LSU.

The incident happened months after he dropped his debut album, Here's to Anyone, which was produced by Michael Knox.

Earlier in 2023, the case against Hardy was resolved pending certain conditions were met. The new post to IG is just his sixth in 2023.

"I’m no different than any of you," he states. "He’s a prayer away! All of my praise goes unto him & glory always to Him for my success before, now, and hereafter."

In April, Hardy agreed to a pretrial diversion program that would allow him to not be formally charged if he finishes and meets all conditions set for him. It was a year-long effort between all parties to find the best way to resolve the case. The victim was never identified and is not quoted as being in support of or against this plan, but the district attorney indicated that she’d given her blessing.

The four photos shared on Hardy's social media pages are all music-related, perhaps indicating that he hopes to book more shows soon. His official website is not in service and there are no upcoming events on his Facebook page.

