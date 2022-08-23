Lainey Wilson Shares Compliment Kelly Reilly Gave After Her First ‘Yellowstone’ Scene

Lainey Wilson has been hard at work filming her upcoming role on Season 5 of Yellowstone, and at least one of her co-stars thinks she's a natural. In a new interview, the singer-turned-actor reveals the encouraging words Kelly Reilly offered after she shot her first scene with her.

Reilly plays Beth Dutton on the smash hit Paramount series, and she was impressed after seeing Wilson's work.

“On the first episode when we were filming, Kelly Reilly told me, ‘Had you not told me that this was your first time, I’d been thinking you’d been doing it forever,'” Wilson tells CMT. “I took that as a compliment. I mean, she’s one of the best actresses in the entire world.”

Wilson admits that acting is "scary" due to her lack of experience.

"I'm completely new to all of this. I feel like I fish out of water," she states. Wilson has been working with an acting coach in Nashville, and she tells CMT that she's not satisfied just to deliver her lines.

"There's got to be an emotion that's connected to it. I have to be in the moment," she shares. "So, if I'm reading lines back and forth, I need it to sound just like me, and you were having a conversation. That's really hard, but I love it. I'm having a lot of fun."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

