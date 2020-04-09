Rising country duo Lakeview have a heartbreak song that doubles as a warning. "Eyes Closed" finds them longing for their love back. Watch the dramatic new music video during this Taste of Country exclusive premiere.

Tyler Conrad directed a music video that finds Luke Healy (originally from Pennsylvania) and Jesse Denaro (hails from New York) on a therapist's couch, listing the warning signs they never saw in a love gone wrong.

"We were gonna be a small town love story / But I didn't know the girl in my shotgun seat / Looking back I wish would've known / Not to kiss you with my eyes closed," they sing during "Eyes Closed," the second release from the Nashville country duo, following "Poor Me."

"Could not be more proud of everyone involved who helped make this video," Healy says. "We hope everyone can connect to the song, and not only the song, but the video, too.”

"The song is very open and honest, about someone who is so blatantly wrong for you, but for some reason in your naive state you ignore all the red flags and pursue it," Denaro says.

The new music video comes with a twist. Throughout you see and hear them listing warning signs, only to later find out the therapist is actually the girl that did 'em wrong. If "Eyes Closed" stings, it's because it's true.

Kevin Bard helped the pop-rock country pair write this new song, which was released to digital retailers last month. Expect more new music from Lakeview in the coming months.