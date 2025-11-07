Frito-Lay has announced they will close two Orlando plants and fire 500 American workers as a result.

Frito-Lay is one of the largest food production companies in America, known for brands such as Doritos, Fritos, Lay's Potato Chips, Cheetos and more, but even they aren't immune to cost cuts across the board.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the two plants closing are located in Orlando, Fla., and the result will be 500 people sent home looking for new employment.

While affected employees might get to bring a stash of free snacks home with them one last time, they will also be toting checks totaling payment for 60 days of future work in which they won't have to lift a finger, AKA severance.

While 500 employees might sound like a lot of people to you and me, it is a mere drop in the bucket for Frito-Lay, which employs well over 60,000 people nationwide.

Back in October, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay's parent company, said that it was taking "actions to right size operating costs."

"Our Frito-Lay U.S. business has already reduced its full-time headcount by approximately 7 percent year to date with more reductions expected before year end," the company said in a statement.

These two plant closures, as well as the resulting staff reduction, is PepsiCo delivering on their word to tighten things up.

Don't go stocking up on Doritos and Cheetos though, thinking they will be scarce in the future.

The general public won't notice any differences with these closures and layoffs, but it will certainly help bolster the company's bottom line as they head into 2026.

When Were Doritos Invented?

Doritos were invented in 1964 by Arch West, a marketing executive at Frito-Lay, after he noticed the popularity of fried tortilla chips at a restaurant in Disneyland.

