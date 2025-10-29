This is a big one: A new recall has just been issued by the USDA on pork jerky that was sold at Sam's Club and Costco. And it could be "life-threatening."

There are 2 million pounds of pork jerky floating around right now that, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, could be contaminated with pieces of metal.

It's obviously not a good thing to go for a large chomp of your favorite jerky only to find yourself chewing on metal.

Here's what the jerky product impacted by the recall looks like:

Jerky Recall fsis.usda.gov loading...

The jerky is produced by LSI, Inc. under the name Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky, and the product was sold in 14.5 and 16 ounce bags exclusively at Costco and Sam's Club locations across America.

There are way too many lot numbers and codes that could be listed on a bag of recalled jerky, so its best for you to check out the whole list here to see if you are in possession of one of the recalled bags.

And just as an example of just how much jerky we are talking here, for a normal 10-ton dump truck you see on the road, hauling whatever, it would take around 100 trips to pile up 2,277,540 pounds of Korean barbecue pork jerky.

Get our free mobile app

If you already have a bag of the recalled jerky, don't consume it. FSIS has classified this recall as Class I, meaning that consuming the product could lead to "serious injury or death," and there ain't no jerky good enough to risk your life for.

Throw away the jerky or take it back to Sam's Club or Costco for a full refund. Just don't take your refunded money and buy more bags of the same jerky with it and you should be fine.

How Many Costcos Are in the U.S.?

There are 634 Costco locations strewn across America, according to Scrape Hero.

How Many Sam's Clubs Are in the U.S.?

Similar to Costco, there are approximately 600 Sam's Club locations in America, according to Scrape Hero.

Who Is Left On 'The Road'? Meet the Remaining Singers On CBS' New Reality Show Originally there were 12 singers on The Road, a new reality series on CBS. After each week someone is sent home however, so this list will be updated to reflect who is remaining on the show, and who isn't. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes