At 88 years old, Loretta Lynn falls into a high-risk category for COVID-19 simply due to her age. Fans will be happy to know, however, that she's taken care of matters and is the latest country star to get vaccinated against the virus!

The legendary musician posted a cute photo of herself to Instagram, dressed in a knit hat and warm jacket for her trip to get vaccinated...plus an extra snap showing off her "I got my COVID-19 vaccine!" sticker.

As she explained, she made a little mother-daughter outing out of the appointment, as well. "Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine. I’m sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror! And I enjoyed the mom daughter time, too!"

Lynn joins a number of Americans who have received their first round of vaccination against the virus, including several famous ones. Willie Nelson, who is close to Lynn's age at 87, got his shot on Jan. 13, and posted a photo as well, encouraging the public, "Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!"

There are currently two different COVID-19 vaccines available in America. The first one approved was the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to the Center for Disease Control's website, consists of two shots in the arm that are administered 21 days apart. The second approved COVID-19 vaccine is from Moderna, and it is administered via two shots in the arm 28 days apart.

President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, has proposed an aggressive national vaccination plan for the beginning of his term, with the goal of getting 100 million Americans vaccinated.

Country Artists Who've Battled Coronavirus