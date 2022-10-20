Loretta Lynn's life and career will be celebrated during a public memorial service to be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7PM ET.

Hosted by NBC's Today Show co-host and longtime family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the one-night-only tribute will include performances from Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw are also scheduled to appear, with additional performers and guests to be announced in the coming days.

"We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta's family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists," CMT producers share in a statement. "From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly."

Lynn died at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. She was laid to rest three days later during a private ceremony at her family's nearby cemetery. Dolly Parton, Randy Travis and Vince Gill were among the many country artists who shared musical tributes and memories from the many friendships she forged during her lengthy and influential career.

Lynn's family created the event in partnership with CMT and Sandbox Production, the same two companies that organized Naomi Judd's public memorial service, which was held on May 15 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

If you miss the event's live telecast, CMT will air commercial-free encores of Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8PM ET and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11AM ET. The special will also be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+ beginning in early 2023.