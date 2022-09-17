Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

Lynn's exceptionally well-appointed home enters into a large foyer that features a sweeping staircase, and the residence also includes a formal dining room and living room, as well as a den that boasts mahogany walls and a fireplace.

The kitchen offers granite countertops and custom cabinetry, and there's also a sunroom and a bonus room. The elegant home features hardwood, tile and carpet, as well as a central vacuum.

The yard is fenced, and the house also boasts on oversized garage and an aggregate driveway large enough to park ten cars, adding to the property's appeal as an ideal place for get-togethers.

The rural property is located just two minutes from I-40, offering an easy commute into Nashville, and it also offers nearby access to schools, stores, dining options, live music and more amenities that are just minutes away.

The current listing price breaks down to $4,284 per month and $234 per square foot.

Lynn previously owned a mansion in the same rural community, which serves as home to a number of musicians, songwriters, producers and other Nashville music business figures. Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen also own property nearby; in fact, Lynn sold her former mansion to Owen, who turned around and sold it a few years later before building his current home.

Cheryl Ewing with Fridrich & Clark holds the listing on Lynn's gorgeous rural retreat, which is currently available for showings. Click through the photos below to see inside the home, and keep on scrolling to see inside two of Lynn's former homes in the Nashville area.

