Poll: Are You Rooting For LSU or Clemson to Win the College Football National Championship?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

College football's biggest day is finally upon us! The 2020 College Football Championship game is between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers. It's been a crazy year of college football so far, and it has all boiled down to tonight's game.

My brother went to University of South Carolina, so I have always had zero love for Clemson, so it's very easy for me to root for LSU. I really hope that LSU comes through for the win, they deserve it!

LSU and Clemson are a combined 28-0 this year, so the fact that someone has to come away with an "L" tonight, makes the game that much more fun to watch. What about you? Who are you rooting for tonight (Jan. 13), LSU or Clemson?