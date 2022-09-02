Luke Bell’s Family Issues Statement About Mental Illness Following Singer’s Death at 32

Luke Bell's family is speaking out for the first time since the untimely death of the 32-year-old singer near Tucson, Ariz., in late August.

In a statement issued via People, Bell's family says they are "heartbroken" after the loss of their "beloved son, brother, and friend." They also shed light on Bell's battle with mental illness in recent years.

"Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015," the family explain in the statement. "Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain."

"Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer," they add.

Bell was found dead on Aug. 29 near Tucson, more than a week after he went missing on Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music and confirmed by Bell's close friend Matt Kinman.

According to these reports, Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had gone missing in the past.

The singer's business manager, Brian Buchanan, spoke to TMZ about the disease Bell suffered from, also.

"Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him," he says. "When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He's found peace now and there's some comfort."

Also in their statement, Bell's family says the singer "had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world."

"We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music," they continue. "We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."

The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve and they express their "comfort" that Bell is no longer in pain.

"As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory," they note. "Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace."

As of Tuesday, Bell's official cause of death remains "unknown" as an investigation continues.

