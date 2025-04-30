Luke Bryan Heaps Praise on Jelly Roll: ‘He Gets Me Waking Up Wanting to Be Better’

Luke Bryan was a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he got to gushing on his friend and fellow American Idol cast mate, Jelly Roll.

Host Jennifer Hudson asked Bryan what it's like to work with Jelly on the reality show. Bryan lit up, and he paid the big guy some really big compliments.

"He's so inspiring. He's like everybody's preacher. He lights up the room and you feel his heart," the star gushes.

Bryan was explaining to Hudson how when you leave a room that Jelly's in, you are immediately wishing you could be back in that room, in the "Save Me" hitmaker's presence. He's got a magnetic personality.

He's also great with the young up-and-comers competing on the show.

"I think him working with these kids and him being able to really explain his trajectory in music and how everybody's trajectory and path looks different .... he's doing an amazing job of being another support person for these kids," Bryan says.

Then, he dropped the ultimate compliment.

"Jelly Roll uplifts me, he gets me wakin' up wanting to be better. He's a blast to be around," Bryan admits.

We couldn't agree more, as we have spent some time with the "Son of a Sinner" star in person, and we can verify that he is very inspiring. And it's true, when he leaves the room, you really want to follow.

Catch both Luke Bryan (judge) and Jelly Roll (mentor) on this season of American Idol, airing Sunday and Mondays on ABC.

