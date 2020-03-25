Chris Stapleton's "What Are You Listening To?" was released to radio, but very few people ever heard it. The 2013 non-hit peaked at No. 46 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Luke Combs was paying attention, though.

Combs picked the song as his "deep cut" when Morgan Wallen named him for the #DeepCutsChallenge, a relay of performances taking place on YouTube and social media.

"This may not technically be a deep cut but it’s a song that didn’t get as much credit as I think it deserved," Combs writes in the description of a video he uploaded. I

He says he used to cover the song in bars and clubs before moving to Nashville. Learn more about the song's history above, and watch the "Does to Me" singer's version below.

Watch Luke Combs Cover "What Are You Listening To?"

Tim McGraw was first to issue a challenge when he played John Schnieder's "Take the Long Way Home" on social media and targeted Brad Paisley to do a deep cut of his own. Paisley answered with a Steve Wariner song before challenging Darius Rucker. From there the #DeepCutsChallenge worked its way to Charles Kelley, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett and then Wallen, who covered a Jason Aldean song.

Combs challenged Vince Gill, who went on to challenge Faith Hill, who has been rarely seen in recent years.

The social media trend is just one more way artists are filling time while forced off the road due to the coronavirus. All tours, festivals and events have been postponed or canceled since mid-March, and the ban doesn't figure to let up soon.

In addition to the social challenge, artists like Paisley and Combs have done at-home concerts on their respective Facebook and Instagram pages.