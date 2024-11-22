Major Gas Station Chain Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon Discount to Everyone!

It's the time of year when a lot of people hit the road to get to their holiday destinations.

With the price of flying elevated, and the issues that planes have had this past year, AAA predicts one of the busiest holiday seasons on record for the highways of America.

Sheetz, a popular gas station chain with more than 500 locations in America, has announced that they are offering a whopping 40 cents off per gallon of their 88-octane gasoline.

This insane promotion has already begun and runs until Nov. 30.

If you aren't sure what unleaded 88 gas is, here's how to know if you can use it in your ride: Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

Sheetz isn't a company to shy away from gas prices, even though there is typically not that much profit margin in gasoline for gas station operators. Sheetz' last crazy gas promotion came in July of 2023, when they offered gas at $1.776 per gallon, to commemorate the birthday of America.

Do the math: If your car takes 13 gallons of gas, with the national gas price average in America currently sitting at $3.06 per gallon, that would be around $40 to fill up your car.

Now, add in the Sheetz discount, and your total is $34. You would essentially be saving around $6 per fill-up. Now, let's say you have to fill up three times to get to Grandma's. It would normally be $120 in gas to get there. With the discount it would only be $102.

You would be saving $36 from your round-trip cost by utilizing the Sheetz discount. With the economy the way it, every penny counts. Safe travels!

