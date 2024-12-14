MadeGood granola bars are sold at Walmart and Amazon, and they are on the recall block for a somewhat flooring reason.

According to FDA.gov, a voluntary recall has been issued to certain MadeGood granola bars due to the "potential presence of a piece of metal."

The included products in the recall are staggering. Everything from Chocolate Chip Granola Bars to Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Creme Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars and more.

The complete list of each affected MadeGood granola bar is here.

Imagine waiting all day for that snack to hit your lips, you open your bag and grab your granola bar and bite into that bad boy. Then, you feel something hard and it gets stuck in between your back molars. You pull it out, and it's some sheet metal. Not good.

When a company issues a voluntary recall, it's usually because they have had some complaints or they had an issue come up that the company noticed, and they want to nip it in the bud before more people are affected by it.

The company that makes MadeGood granola bars is Riverside Natural Foods Inc. Within the FDA recall notice, they explained that they found the exact issue that caused the metal piece to possibly get into a batch, and they have fixed it, moving forward.

If you have purchased some of the granola bars on the recall list, you are urged to take it back to where you bought it for a full refund.