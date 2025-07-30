McBee Dynasty's Steven McBee Jr. and Calah Jackson’s turbulent relationship is laid out for all to see in Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

In the most recent episode of the reality television show, the couple broke up.

However, that was filmed months ago — are Calah and Steven back together today?

In an interview with US Weekly, Steven McBee confirms that yes, they have been broken up since filming wrapped at the end of 2024.

“The way that you see the rest of Season 2 shaping out are the real conversations Calah and I have at the end," he reveals. "You’ll see how that all plays out, and we’ve really been broken up since then.”

The rancher says that he and Calah still have immense respect for each other, but going forward, he might keep his family and relationship separate.

“I’m very, very open with my family about things that are going on, and I’ve realized — especially watching it back now — that is not always to the benefit of a relationship,” he tells the outlet.

"There was definitely some foot-in-mouth moments without a doubt that I regret. I wish I would’ve held things tighter to my chest."

The relationship-ending drama imploded in the latest episode, when Steven brought Calah to the Ozarks with his family.

Time all together went south when Steven asked his mom to co-sign on an apartment for Calah in Dallas. At the time, they were on-again, off-again, so the request for a favor wasn’t well received.

Alcohol started flowing, and arguments erupted. Essentially, Calah and Cole, Steven’s youngest brother, got into an argument, with Calah claiming Steven has an easy life.

Cole came to his brother’s defense, leaving Calah to defend herself.

“I have so much tea on this family. If I wanted to, I could bury them,” Calah further threatened during the episode.

Steven and Calah met in 2021 after appearing on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.