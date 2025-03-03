Miranda Lambert has accomplished a lot in her career, so now she's taking up new hobbies.

The country star took to her Instagram on Sunday (March 2) to show her nearly 5 million followers that she's decided she's going to learn how to play golf.

"2025 is for tryin' new things," she writes in the caption of her post. "I'm out west workin' on my swaaang!"

She's decked out in golf attire from head to toe as she embraces her new venture, perfectly coordinated in black and white.

Perhaps one of the cutest details — it's easy to overlook — is that the "Tin Man" singer gives credit to husband Brendan McLoughlin for taking the photos.

Lambert says they're out west, and the sunshine and mountainous backdrop seem to confirm that.

Many country stars play golf, so it's not way out in left field that she'd give it a go, too. Based on the comments section, it would seem McLoughlin was already a big golfer.

"@brendanjmcloughlin is REALLY RUBBING OFF ON YOU!" Lainey Wilson's fiance, Devlin "Duck" Hodges writes.

Adds Randy Houser: "Let's go!!!"

Even Lambert's hubby popped up in the comments below her post, writing: "Love you and everything about this."

Other fans are pointing out that Lambert will be a pro in no time, and that her quads are the star of the show in the photos.

Lambert is due back home in Nashville on Tuesday for a charity concert, but she'll have most of the spring off to work on her swing before her live show schedule picks up in the summer.

