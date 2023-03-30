Miranda Lambert Reveals What it Would Take for Her to Make a ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo
Miranda Lambert's already made a cameo on the Yellowstone TV series -- well, sort of. Shots of the show's bunkhouse include a poster of the singer from her Revolution album era, a record that came out in 2009.
"I know! My baby posters. I was, like, 19 in that picture," Lambert jokes to ET Online in a new interview.
And that's likely to be the only appearance she ever makes in Yellowstone, though Lambert's not completely opposed to the idea of making an on-screen cameo one day. After all, there's a solid precedent for country stars taking on-screen roles on the show and its spin-offs: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play starring roles in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, and, most recently, Lainey Wilson has a role on the newest Yellowstone season.
Still, Lambert admits that she's not sure playing a character on the TV show is quite in her wheelhouse.
"I've never been an actress. It's not my favorite thing," the singer says. "If I could play myself, which I am today, that's a little bit easier on me."
Lambert has taken on quite a few non-acting extra-musical pursuits in the recent past. Her conversation with ET Online surrounded a new brand partnership with Lone River Beverage Company, and she's also gearing up for the April release of her debut cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen.
While she may not have much confidence in her acting skills, Lambert has acted in the past. Her on-screen debut was in a 2012 episode of Law & Order: SVU, in which she played an actress named Lacey Ford who is sexually assaulted by a reality television producer.