50 Modern Songs for People Who Love Traditional Country Music

There's some great traditional country music out there, but you may need to hunt for it. We did the legwork with this list of 50 modern traditional country songs (from 50 different artists!).

Stars like Chris Stapleton, Pistol Annies, Aaron Watson and 2019 Taste of Country RISERS star Cody Johnson you know, and hitmakers like Easton Corbin, Joe Nichols, Randy Houser and Margo Price you're familiar with. It's a long list of mainstream neo-traditionalists, but the fun begins when you start exploring new styles and sounds from artists not heard on traditional country radio. Cody Jinks, Brandi Carlile, Dillon Carmichael and USA's Real Country winner Jaida Dreyer are just four worth sampling on this list playlist.

Fans of an older, more refined country sound are right to complain that the music being served to them features more boom-boom than twang, but with so many new ways to discover traditional country music, that's a weak argument. Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Brent Cobb and Ashley McBryde are four more the traditional country-loving fan will dig.

Are we missing someone? Keep an open mind and tweet at us at @TasteofCountry once you've listened. There's more to come, from Nashville, Texas, California and states between.

50 Great Modern Traditional Country Songs, with Artists There's some great traditional country music out there, but you may need to hunt for it. We did the legwork with this list of 50 modern traditional country songs (from 50 different artists!).

50 Great Modern Traditional Country Songs (and Artists!):