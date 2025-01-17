‘Moonshiners’ Star Kenny Law Dead at 68

A member of the Moonshiners family has died. Everett Kenneth "Kenny" Law was a popular figure on the show since Season 8 and cousin to Henry Law.

Fans often found him in camouflage and a ball cap, with his white hair and beard framing his blue eyes. The Discovery show announced his death with a post to social media on Thursday (Jan. 16) and a few details have started to be revealed since.

"We’re deeply saddened about Kenny Law’s passing," the Facebook note reads. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on, Kenny."

More tributes have followed, with fans praising his knowledge of making moonshine. Other stars of the show also chimed in.

"You will be dearly missed," says Amanda Bryan. "It was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy."

"Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them."

Law’s obituary includes boilerplate information about where he grew up, who his parents were as well as his kids, and where he went to high school. A story from 1977 about how he survived a propane explosion only to rush into the fire to save his father stands out. Law — then just 21 years old — was badly burned and spent months in the hospital.

While he was making illegal moonshine with his cousin Henry, he ran a roofing company in Rocky Mount, Va. The two men’s time on the show would greatly aid their legitimate liquor business, Law’s Choice Distillery. Biography information there and elsewhere notes how Kenny and Henry are third generation moonshiners.

The precise cause of death has not been revealed, but Henry Law tells TMZ that Kenny had heart troubles and diabetes and was recently hospitalized due to a blood infection.

The 68-year-old leaves behind daughter Kenzie, her husband, two grandsons, two brothers and extended family.

Kenzie Law actually took to Facebook to grieve the loss of her father and to comment on how remarkable it was that national pop culture outlets were covering him.

She reminded people that scammers may be scamming during this difficult time. Any post you see promising his funeral to be livestreamed is a trick, she says.

