International Breakout Country Music Artist MORGAN EVANS Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, THINGS THAT WE DRINK TO!

Breakout country artist MORGAN EVANS releases highly anticipated debut album,Things That We Drink To Today!

Praised by Rolling Stone as “a savvy performer with strong songwriting chops,” Australian-born, breakout country artist Morgan Evans releases his highly-anticipated debut album, Things That We Drink To today! The project features his No. 1 debut US single “Kiss Somebody,” as well as chart-rising follow-up “Day Drunk.” Forging a path as one of the genre’s up-and-coming stars, he has been named to People's elite “Ones to Watch” 2018 list and spotlighted as an emerging artist by CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Bobby Bones, The Tennessean and more. Tune in to NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, October 18, to watch the Aussie talent make his morning-television debut, performing his irresistible No. 1 hit, “Kiss Somebody.” Get your copy of Morgan Evans’ Things That We Drink To HERE.

For more information and a full list of tour dates, visit MorganEvansMusic.com.

