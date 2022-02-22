Since breaking out on the country music scene last year, Morgan Wade has made news via her music, her mental health and her barrage of her meaningful tattoos.

But never did we expect her to make news hanging out with a “Real Housewife.”

That’s exactly what happened on Feb. 17, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared a pic on Instagram of the two enjoying a meal together at the posh Beverly Hills hotspot Il Pastaio.

“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time,” the actor writes on an Instagram post, referring to the filming of her 2021 film The Housewives of the North Pole. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries.”

Indeed, the “Wilder Days” hitmaker’s wide array of tattoos did stand out amongst the rather buttoned-up look of the Beverly Hills elite shown in the picture, including John Mellencamp’s daughter and RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp. But that didn’t seem to faze Wade one bit.

“Y’all are the best,” Wade replied in the comments section of the Instagram post. “So glad you stalked me.”

It’s yet another piece of the journey to stardom for Wade, a Virginia native who released Reckless (Deluxe Edition) in January to more and more stellar reviews that first began when the original full-length album dropped in 2021.

“Honestly, the more exposed I am, the better it makes me feel,” Wade said in a recent press release. “There are a million fake people out there, and who needs more of those? Who listens to them? Or believes it? If you’re struggling, and you put it out there, people say, ‘I really connected with (whatever the content).’ In making other people feel less alone, somehow, I’m less alone. So, I give away my feelings, then I get a sense I’m not the only one.”

No wonder why Richards seems to love her.

