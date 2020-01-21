Poll: Who Is Country Music’s Most Eligible Bachelor?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There are a few eligible bachelors in country music today. Below are just four of them:

Currently single, as far as we know: Chase Rice, Brett Eldredge, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Kip Moore and Cole Swindell, just to name a few.

When I asked my co-host, Amber, she took a few minutes to stew on it, then came back with her verdict. Amber said "it's a tie between Brett and Chase." Who would you say is country music's most eligible bachelor?