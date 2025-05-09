Bible Verses That Will Bless Mom This Mother’s Day

Trust us when we say, you don't want to forget Mother's Day!

Moms are special and should be celebrated every day, but the second Sunday of May is a day the focus should be entirely on these wonderful women.

So plan a meal out or in with mom, buy her flowers, send her a card or a gift. It doesn't have to be complicated, but it does have to be something. Heck, even a handmade gift, no matter your age, will make your mother feel cherished!

And don't forget about the other women that helped raise you.

You've heard the phrase "it takes a village," right? It's a true statement more often than not. Women band together to help each other raise strong, independent, capable and kind children. There are some women in your life that have filled in when your mom couldn't — celebrate them, too!

Books in the Bible About Women

There are several anecdotes about strong females found all across the Bible, from all walks of life. In fact, the books Ruth and Esther — found in the Old Testament — tell the stories of these incredible women and how they stood strong in what they believed in, even if it meant a life of poverty or even death.

In the book of Proverbs, you'll find an entire chapter dedicated to the ladies. Chapter 31 describes the qualities of a virtuous woman who is a dedicated wife, mother and business woman. Many women cling to this chapter in the hopes of becoming what is commonly known as "the Proverbs 31 Woman."

Jesus Christ's Love for Women

Although the Bible was written during a time when women were not valued by culture, Jesus elevated the women in his life and those He ministered to. It is believed that women funded His ministry while He was on earth.

It was also women who first went to the tomb following his crucifixion and discovered He had risen from the dead, just like he said He would. In fact, it was these women who first spread the good news of his resurrection.

Women are valued by God and this Mother's Day, remind your mom of His love for her with these 20 Bible verses.