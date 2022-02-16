As Kyle Busch climbs into his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20, the legend in the making will have more on his mind than just snagging his first win at the All-American race.

He will also be thinking about the possibility of his son Brexton joining him on the legendary track someday.

"I mean, it would be great," Busch tells Taste of Country. "We certainly have some years before that happens. I don't know if I'll be in the Cup series when he gets there. But yeah, I think there will certainly be a time where we might share the track on the Truck Series or something like that, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. That could certainly be fun."

Granted, Brexton is just six years old, and has plenty of time to make his racing dreams come true. However, he has already been tearing it up on the go-kart short tracks across the country as of late, following in his father’s footsteps in the way that he is starting from scratch to build a career for himself somewhere in the future.

But it hasn’t been as easy as it might look.

“We all go through growth and learning, and with that, we get better,” explains the elder Busch, who will be vying for his first Daytona 500 win on Feb. 20. “He’s no different than anybody else. But yeah, he's come a long way. It's pretty cool to see the growth that he's shown and the things that he's doing to get to the next level.”

And with Brexton’s season set to start in a few weeks, it’s quite a busy time for the Busch household at the moment.

“The scheduling aspect of it all is tough,” says Busch, who, alongside wife Samatha, is also eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child this May via surrogacy. “Running all the NASCAR races and being at the racetrack every weekend doesn't lend itself very easy to be there with him all the time. The main race track he races is here in North Carolina, and the majority of those races are on Tuesdays. So, we try our best to still travel as a family, but he can kind of get his fix in and we can still do my deal.”

And what does mom think of all of this?

“His mom doesn't like him getting caught up in wrecks, which none of us do,” Busch says “He's been banged up a couple times, but he's gotten right back into it.”