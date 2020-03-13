One day after announcing the next two NASCAR race weekends would be run without fans in attendance due to coronavirus, a decision has been made to postpone them.

As a result, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 set to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 15 and the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 will be moved. The new dates have not been announced.

"We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport," an announcement from NASCAR reads.

Like so many events canceled nationwide, the decision was made in response to growing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday morning's announcement drew some ire on social media, as it came just one day after NASCAR assured everyone the races would run — and therefore be televised — and after all drivers and crews came to the track in Atlanta. The decision and timing mirrors decisions made by IndyCar (all events canceled through May) and Formula 1 (the season won't begin until late May). NASCAR drivers and crew were understanding.

Fans were not universally understanding, although many were simply disappointed.

No new dates for the postponed races have been revealed, but in announcing the cancellation of two weekends of racing, NASCAR holds out hope that their sport will resume sooner than other major American professional sporting leagues. The NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended play indefinitely. Major League Baseball has canceled at least the first two weeks of the season, into mid-April.

