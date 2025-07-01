Nashville police arrested a woman who led police on a slow-speed chase that lasted nearly five hours. Video shows the dramatic final moments.

That was after the driver out-smarted attempts to box the car in. It was long after police popped all four of her tires with road spikes.

Several local Nashville media outlets share that an unidentified woman began to flee from police around 3AM on Tuesday (July 1), after she was found sleeping in a car. Fox 17 shares that it all started near the Old Hickory neighborhood, which is in the far Northeast corner of town.

Shortly before 1PM CT, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Katlyn Gayle Wray.

The car weaved through East Nashville, where cops deployed road spikes. That slowed her down to eight miles per hour, but she continued to drive on four flat tires for several hours.

WSMV-TV adds that the woman nearly hit two officers who were making initial contact with her.

Eventually the driver steered onto I-24, where TDOT traffic cameras picked up the chase. Video finds traffic blocked off to allow the driver and three pursuing police officers full access to the highway. The patrol cars drove in front of and behind her, mirroring her swerves in an attempt to keep the car from passing.

Early in this video, you'll see a moment where police appear to have the car pinned against the highway barrier, only to see the car slip through a crack in the patrol cars.

The final stages of the chase begin at about 2:20. Cops are able to spin the car around and pin it in. Several minutes later (6:20), they lead a woman in a pink shirt to the back of one of the SUVs. She's handcuffed and does not appear to be resisting in that moment. By this time (7:30AM), morning rush hour traffic was being held up by events.

Metro Nashville PD marked the end of the chase on social media, writing:

The woman involved in a slow speed pursuit is in custody. She was stopped by THP on I-24 W near Briley Pkwy & taken into custody. She nearly struck 2 officers overnight after they attempted to check on her after she was found unconscious in the vehicle on Burnett Rd.

