It looks like Alabama football's Nick Saban will be relaxing on the beach in Florida during the offseason. Listing agent Joanne Wagner has confirmed the legendary head coach purchased a gorgeous, modern beach house on Jupiter Island in April 2023. Saban acquired the property through At High Tide — a Delaware-based limited liability company.

The 6,200-square foot home — listed with the Concoran Group — sold for $17.5 million. The 1.68-acre property has 150 feet of both Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway frontage, with a private dock and a boat lift.

The three-story structure boasts six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with "breathtaking views from every window." Terraces and decks also create unobstructed views of the ocean. In addition, there is a guest suite with its own private entrance. Two outdoor kitchens and a luxurious landscaped garden make it a great space for entertaining.

A three-car garage sits on the property, which also has a whole-house generator and a reverse osmosis watering system.

Jupiter Island is a magnet for high-profile buyers. According to the Corcoran Group, the long stretch of pristine beach has been sought out by former presidents, athletes and business moguls. Tiger Woods, Max Scherzer and Celine Dion are among the residents on the stretch of Florida coastline.

Saban is entering his 16th season as head coach of the Crimson Tide football squad. The 71-year-old isn't retiring anytime soon, as he signed an eight-year contract extension with the program in 2022. The deal is worth $93.6 million, making him the highest-paid coach in college sports.