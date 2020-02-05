Poll: Who’s Long Overdue for a New Country Album?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Finally! Sam Hunt has given us a release date for his new album Southside. It will be coming out on April 3, 2020. We have been hungry for some new Sam Hunt music since the release of his first album, Montevallo.

That got me to thinking, I would love some new music from people like the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill and Alan Jackson. It's been like five years since the last Alan Jackson album and would be amazing if he came out with some new music with some of the new country stars of 2020. Maybe even a new Joe Nichols album, it's been a few years since he had some new music!

What about you, which country artist/group do you think is overdue for new music?