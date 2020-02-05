The long wait is finally over for Sam Hunt fans. The country superstar has announced the upcoming release of his hotly-anticipated sophomore album, Southside, which is set to arrive in April.

Southside is set for release on April 3, and Hunt will hit the road to support the new project with the Southside Summer Tour 2020, which kicks off on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C., and runs for more than 40 dates before wrapping up in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sept. 26. Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest will join him on the shows, which will also feature a DJ set from Brandi Cyrus.

Southside marks Hunt's first new collection since his groundbreaking debut album, Montevallo, in 2014. That project shot him to stardom with a string of hits that included "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," "Break Up in a Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

Hunt released "Body Like a Back Road" in 2017, scoring the biggest hit of his career, and "Downtown's Dead" followed in 2018. It's unclear if those songs will appear on Southside, but the new album will feature Hunt's current single, "Kinfolks," and another new song titled "Sinning With You" that fans have already heard.

In addition to his 2020 tour dates, Hunt is set to perform at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium as part of the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 15, during the first intermission of a game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He's also slated to hit the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2 in Austin.

Hunt will face trial on March 17, 2020, on DUI and open container charges stemming from an arrest in November of 2019. Police in Nashville pulled him over in the early morning hours of Nov. 21 after responding to a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way. An officer on the scene said Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and tried to give his credit card when asked for his driver's license.

Hunt's blood alcohol level was .173, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08 in Tennessee. Officers also found two empty beers in his car, and Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol "recently."

MCA Nashville

