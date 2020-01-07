Sam Hunt's 2020 tour plans aren't known yet, but he's announced another outdoor one-off show. The "Kinfolks" singer will play the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium as part of the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 15.

The Saturday night game will be broadcast on NBC and feature the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Falcon Stadium is in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Hunt is scheduled to play the first intermission, Billboard reports. NHL hockey intermissions are 17 minutes long, so Hunt will likely have time for three to five songs.

Technically the Feb. 15 show is his first of 2020, although he was part of the ringing in of the new year as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 on ABC. Last fall, he promised an extensive tour in talking about his new album and single.

"We'll be playing more shows than I have in several years," he shares. "We'll be hitting it hard. I've devoted all of (2020) to touring. I told my manager the more the better."

Aside from a few shows, he took most of 2019 off. In 2018 Hunt toured with Luke Bryan, meaning his last headlining tour came nearly three years ago when Maren Morris and Chris Janson opened his 15 in a 30 Tour. At that time "Body Like a Back Road" had just been released. The song has since become one of the best-selling and most streamed country hits of all time.

Just two songs from Hunt's next album have been unveiled: "Kinfolks" and a new love song called "Sinning With You." He's indicated he's been influenced by more traditional sounds lately, but stopped short of saying fans would hear those influences on this new album, his follow-up to Montevallo (2014).