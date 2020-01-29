iHeartCountry Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup, starring Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley and more.

This year's festival will take place on May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, including some of the biggest names in country music: Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Hot Country Knights and other acts to be announced.

This show will mark Hot Country Knights' first show back since their opening slot on Bentley's Burning Man Tour and at his Seven Peaks Music Festival. Ballerini's third studio album will also have debuted, meaning fans will most likely get to hear new music.

Fans not in Texas will be able to watch the show via livestream or listen live on their local iHeartRadio country station. A Capital One Cardholders presale will launch Feb. 4 at 10AM CT, with a public on-sale top follow on Feb. 7 via TexasBoxOffice.com. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHeartCountry Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in country music," Rod Phillips, EVPP of iHeartCountry says in a statement. “With an incredible roster of country music’s most popular artists, this year’s show will once again exceed listeners' and viewers' expectations, as the event broadcasts across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and live streams exclusively on LiveXLive.”