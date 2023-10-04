Pam Tillis is set to turn a big profit on her charming Tennessee cabin. The country veteran has found a buyer for the small, but luxurious home, which is listed for $3.5 million — more than 10 times the amount she originally paid.

The "Maybe It Was Memphis" singer first purchased the bare 70-acre property in 2012 for $301,239. Tillis then built the 884-square-foot home, which features one bedroom and one bathroom, in 2015.

The two-story property — listed with Covey Rise Properties' agent Tom Sullivan — features an open and inviting living room complete with high ceilings, a stunning industrial chandelier and a large stone fireplace with a stone mantel. An enclosed porch sits just off the common area, with an abundance of natural light and plenty of views of the property.

Rustic wood floors that appear to be made of old barn wood cover the floors of the house, making for the perfect combination of old and new design. Keeping with that theme, the upstairs bedroom features a weathered door and a vintage rotary wall phone.

Nestled in Williamson County outside of Nashville, the cabin sits on the banks of Younger Creek. The property features plenty of serenity along the creek bank and wooded areas. In addition to the cabin Tillis built, there is a barn and storage unit on the land.

The home is currently under contingency, and it's unclear whether the property will sell at full asking price. Tillis has yet to comment on the sale.

