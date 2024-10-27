Looks like snack time just got crunchier.

National snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo is reversing what some are calling their "shrinkflation" strategy, and making amends for leaving your chip bags half-empty. The company faced backlash from consumers over certain popular snack choices, including Tostitos and Ruffles chips, and even got called out by lawmakers for reducing the amount of chips per bag while keeping the price the same.

Now, in response to complaints about smaller chip quantities in bags, the company will begin adding up to 20 percent more chips in select bags without raising prices.

This decision comes after years of shrinkflation, where product sizes shrink but prices remain unchanged, frustrating consumers who felt shortchanged.

The move is designed to boost sales and improve customer satisfaction. PepsiCo hopes that this adjustment will help restore trust and increase demand, especially as shoppers become more price-conscious. Additionally, PepsiCo plans to enhance its variety packs by offering more chips, further adding value for consumers. This change might set a precedent for other snack brands that have also been using shrinkflation tactics.

The practice has been a hot topic recently, with multiple companies coming under fire for shrinking product sizes while keeping prices steady. Popular brands like Gatorade, Charmin, and even Cadbury have all faced criticism for reducing the number of their products without adjusting the price tags, leaving consumers feeling like they’re getting less bang for their buck.

For instance, cereal boxes and snack packages have noticeably slimmed down over the last few years as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of raw materials. While legal, this practice often leads to consumer dissatisfaction, which has prompted companies like PepsiCo to rethink their strategies.