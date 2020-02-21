Poll: What’s the Best Girl Scout Cookie?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

We are knee-deep in Girl Scout cookie season right now in America. These cookies have been around forever and have become a huge staple in American culture. There are so many debates on which cookie is the best, though.

But there is no debate when it comes to how popular they are, based on their sales each year.

My all-time favorite is the Samoas. A lot of people always say thin mints are the best, but whatever, I can just eat a peppermint patty and be satisfied.

Amber, my co-host at Taste of Country Nights, says, "Is there a best one? They're all incredible. My little sister is a Girl Scout and every year I gain quite a bit of weight during cookie selling season."

What is the best Girl Scout cookie?