Priscilla Presley has sold her staggeringly lavish estate in Beverly Hills, and the buyer actually got a pretty sweet deal on the jaw-dropping property.

The former Dallas star and onetime wife of Elvis Presley originally listed her 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom, 8,952-square-foot villa for sale in September of 2020, initially asking $16 million for the estate. She dropped the price to $14.5 million in November and ultimately sold the opulent residence for $13 million in December of 2020.

The staggering residence sits on 1.08 acres of prime real estate in one of the world's most exclusive zip codes, 90210 in Beverly Hills. The private estate is gated, and meticulous grounds offer a mix of splendor and protection from unwanted eyes.

The house was built in 1951 and has been meticulously maintained and updated over the years. The vine-covered exterior of the mansion boasts a sparkling pool, a tennis court, covered seating and an outdoor fireplace, perfectly trimmed hedges, stone walkways and more. The dazzling interior includes vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, polished dark hardwood floors, oversized windows and arched openings that give it an especially opulent, elegant feel.

The residence includes formal living and dining spaces, multiple fireplaces and a magnificent sweeping staircase that add to the grand air of the property. The master bathroom features an oversized sunken tub and a well-appointed sitting area, and most of the interior rooms open onto porches that overlook the eye-popping grounds of the estate.

The house has been updated to include central air, and it features parking for eight vehicles.

According to Dirt.com, Presley recently downsized to a 3,200-square-foot penthouse in Century City. Scroll through the photos below to see inside her former Beverly Hills estate.

