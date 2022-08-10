Poll: It’s Way Too Early for Pumpkin Spice, Right?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 110 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

I feel like this will be a never ending debate between Americans. Every single year it seems to get earlier and earlier in the year that major companies say they're releasing their pumpkin spice stuff. It used to be just pumpkin spice lattes, but my oh my, how far we have come!

Now, you can get just about anything pumpkin flavored, from pumpkin spice Oreos to pumpkin spice brisket BBQ. It has become an endless treasure trove on the internet, as well, for memes. It's hard to tell nowadays what is real and what is a fake funny pumpkin spice thing. I saw an ad for pumpkin spice diapers the other day, I'm assuming it is a joke, but the lines are so blurred these days, who really knows?

Speaking of pumpkin spice Oreos, Nabisco says they come out on August 15 this year. That is really early! Also, rumor has it that the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back on August 30 this year, but you didn't hear that from me (unless it's correct).

With all that being said, I need to know how you feel on this very important subject: