Radney Foster is in need of fans' well-wishes and "healing thoughts" after suffering a fall that resulted in trauma to his vocal cords.

A post to Foster's Facebook page on Friday (Feb. 14) informed fans of his fall and asked for their assistance in speeding his recovery.

"Please send healing thoughts," the post reads. "Radney fell while fly fishing and hit his head and shoulders. He will be fine, but the fall caused vocal cord bruising."

"He is on voice rest for 10 days but is expected to make a full recovery, and should be good for the shows in March," the post adds, finishing, "Thanks for all the good wishes."

Foster got his start as a member of Foster & Lloyd, who placed nine singles on the country charts between 1986 and 1990 including "Crazy Over You," "Sure Thing," "What Do You Want From Me This Time" and more. Foster has gone on to a well-respected solo career, and he's written a long string of songs for other artists including Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Hootie & the Blowfish, Gary Allan and more.

Foster released his most recent album, For You to See the Stars, in 2017 via his self-owned and operated Devil's River record label. The concert schedule at his official website includes a string of dates in March, May, June and September.