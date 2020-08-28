Reba McEntire’s New Concert Special Honors Band Members Who Died in 1991 Plane Crash

Reba McEntire is taking a walk down memory lane and remembering her late band members, and she's taking fans on the journey with her.

The country icon is releasing another YouTube special titled Reba in Concert that was taped during her 1990 show at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

In addition to performances of 16 of her beloved songs, the special also serves as a tribute to McEntire's original band members Chris Austin, Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Paula Kay Evans, Terry Jackson, Anthony Saputo and Michael Thomas, who were killed in a tragic plane crash in 1991, along with her road manager Jim Hammon. All of those band members appear in the special.

Country Singers Who Died Too Young

In a video preview of the show, McEntire sings clips of "Fancy," "Little Rock" and "Somebody Should Leave" while strutting across the stage in flashy costumes, with big hair and a big voice to match.

"This show is very special to me because it features my friends that we lost in a plane crash 29 years ago. Their love for music and incredible talents deserve to be seen again, and I’m so glad that we’re getting the chance to stream this concert for the first time ever. I can’t wait to watch it and I hope they will feel all the love we still have for them," McEntire shares in a press release.

The new special follows the release of another, Reba: Live, that featured footage from her 1994 concert at the Omaha Civic Center. She's also set to re-release her Rumor Has It album in honor of its 30th anniversary on Sept. 11. Reba in Concert streams on YouTube at 8:30PM ET on Friday (Aug. 28).