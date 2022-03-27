Reba McEntire Will Be Bringing the ‘Razzle Dazzle’ With Her 2022 Oscars Outfits

Reba McEntire's hitting the red carpet and the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (March 27), and the singer says she'll be stepping up her already pretty glamorous fashion game.

"It has been a very exciting, totally different experience for me," McEntire tells Taste of Country and other outlets, adding that she'll be outfitted by Dolce & Gabbana, and is planning to rock two different looks over the course of the night.

"They sent swatches," she raves. "...Swatches and sketches, and we're, like, picking it out, and feeling the fabric, and then last night we had the first fitting and it was a little overwhelming. They flew in from Milan! We've never had this kind of treatment before. So it's like, 'Wow, this is how they do it for the Oscars.'"

While McEntire's no stranger to a glam squad or a red carpet, she admits that this is a whole new level of awards show prep, even for her.

"I'm really excited. Yeah. It's razzle dazzle all the way," she adds. "It's beautiful, and I hope everybody likes what we picked out."

Of course, the singer couldn't share exact details about what she's planning to wear to Sunday night's show, but she did give some idea about the kind of red carpet look that she usually goes for. "Everything I wear, I like it to be tough sexy. You know?" she describes.

"Not frilly. It's got to be a version of me -- not so much the sexy part, but I do feel pretty tough!" she adds with a laugh. "If you can put a little sexy on that, that's the perfect combination, I feel. It's not too prissy, but a tough woman."

After all, for McEntire, an awards show is about more than just getting glammed up: She also likes to think about all the women she's representing, both in terms of her fanbase and also in terms of everyone who dreams about getting to attend a fancy awards show one day.

"Women have gotten to do so much since the beginning of time," she reflects. "Had to do so much, but gotten to do a lot, too. That's why I hope to represent the tough and sexy women when I walk the red carpet. I'm doing that for everybody who never gets to have that experience."

Tune in to see McEntire's Oscars looks, and see her perform the Best Original Song-nominated "Somehow You Do," at the show on Sunday night at 8 PM on ABC.