Reba McEntire is headed to Las Vegas in February for a big, exciting reason: She's one of the superstars performing a patriotic classic at Super Bowl LVIII.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McEntire will sing the national anthem — "The Star-Spangled Banner" — before the big game in 2024. She's joining rapper Post Malone and R&B star Andra Day for a triumvirate of patriotic performances: Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Having three songs to kick off the game is a bit of a left turn for the Super Bowl, which typically features just one national anthem performance from a different superstar each year. In 2023, Chris Stapleton did the honors, and his bluesy "Star-Spangled Banner" was one of the show's most-buzzed-about moments.

With McEntire at the helm in 2024, the Super Bowl has now booked country performers to sing the anthem for four years running. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed in 2021, and Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 2022. Though he's better known as a rapper and rock singer, Post Malone has a foot in the country genre, too: He's even been teasing a full country record for 2024.

In a statement, McEntire points that she's got a half-a-century-long history with giving landmark national anthem performances.

"I'm honored to be a part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," she notes. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

The 2024 Super Bowl will air on CBS on Feb. 11 from Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. R&B legend Usher is performing the halftime show.