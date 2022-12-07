Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.

The episode will also feature interviews from fellow singers, including Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Melissa Peterman, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Vince Gill and Wynonna Judd.

McEntire's storied career has included more than 30 studio albums, 24 No. 1 hits, three Grammy awards and countless other accolades. The Queen of Country's career expands to television, movies and stage productions with her hit show Reba, which ran from 2001 to 2007, her starring Broadway role in Annie Get Your Gun, her current role in ABC's Big Sky alongside boyfriend Rex Linn and many more.

The honor of the Superstar special comes as McEntire is finishing the last dates of her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, which ends Dec. 16 in Indianapolis. The spring leg of the tour begins March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla.

This year, the redheaded star also released Christmas album titled Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, which compiles songs from her three previous Christmas albums. She, Linn and former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman will also star in an upcoming Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, premiering on Jan. 7, 2023.

Superstar: Reba McEntire airs Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10PM ET on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

WATCH: Reba McEntire Plays "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?"