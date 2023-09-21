America's Got Talent had a lot going on during their Wednesday night (Sept. 20) episode. Not only was it the last qualifiers results show of the season, but country legend Reba McEntire also stopped by for a special performance.

This wasn't McEntire's first time visiting America's Got Talent. She served as a guest judge during Season 11. During her limited time behind the judge's desk, McEntire awarded a Golden Buzzer of her own to an aerialist named Sofie Dossi, who returned on Wednesday night to accompany McEntire's performance.

McEntire broke out a classic for her time on the entertainment competition stage, choosing to sing "Can't Even Get the Blues." While the country legend commanded the stage, Dossi drew attention of her own, executing complicated moves while suspended high above the stage.

While not distracted from her own part of the performance, it was clear that McEntire was also interested in what the aerialist was doing. When the camera showed the powerhouse singer, she was often seen looking up to watch her Golden Buzzer contestant do what she does best.

McEntire added a special touch to the 1982 song, adding a line to the lyrics to commemorate the special occasion: "You know Sofie and me can't even get the blues no more." Press play below to watch the performance for yourself.

After the dynamic performance, McEntire took a beat to speak with the show's host, Terry Crews. When asked what it was like to be back, McEntire thanked AGT for their hospitality and offering her and Dossi the chance to reunite after seven years.

America’s Got Talent is set to conclude next week; the finale will play out during Tuesday's (Sept. 26) episode. The Season 18 winner will be crowned the following night.

