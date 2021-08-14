Heads up, Reba McEntire fans. There's a massive new box set on the way.

On Friday (Aug. 13), McEntire announced Revived Remixed Revisited, due out on Oct. 8, 2021, via MCA Nashville. The box set contains new versions of songs from McEntire's lengthy catalog and is divided into three parts.

Revived offers evolved arrangements of some of McEntire's most-performed songs from her live set, while Remixed pairs McEntire with different collaborators to reimagine songs including "Little Rock" and "I'm a Survivor." Revisited finds McEntire working with producer Dave Cobb to provide stripped-down versions of beloved songs including "Consider Me Gone" and "Somebody Should Leave."

This is McEntire's first time working with the prolific producer, who has won multiple Grammy Awards for his work on country and Americana albums. It's also McEntire's first time working with Dolly Parton, who will appear on a new version of "Does He Love You." The original recording of that song was a No. 1 hit for McEntire and Linda Davis on the country airplay charts in 1993.

Revived Remixed Revisited follows McEntire's acclaimed 2019 album, Stronger Than the Truth, her final release on Big Machine Records. Ahead of the new release, McEntire has released three songs, one from each disc: "Is There Life Out There," from Revived, "I'm a Survivor (Lafemmebear Remix)" from Remixed, and "Consider Me Gone," from Revisited.

McEntire will be promoting the box set with an appearance on talkshoplive with Nancy O'Dell on Aug. 23 at 7PM ET / 6PM CT. Revived Remixed Revisited is available for pre-order now.

MCA Nashville

