Reba McEntire has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments in her four-plus decades in the music industry, and she added one more "first" to her resume on Friday (Oct. 21), headlining Nashville's marquee venue Bridgestone Arena for the very first time as a solo act.

The opportunity came courtesy of her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, which has been keeping the country superstar busy since late 2021. Friday night's Nashville installment of the trek brought McEntire and opening act Terri Clark for a hits-packed, 30-song set that spanned the length of McEntire's meaty discography over the course of 90 minutes -- and new fewer than four sequin-studded costume changes.

Billboard reports that she began her Nashville set list with a pair of No. 1 hits: Her first and her most recent. Those were "Can't Even Get the Blues," from 1982, followed by "Turn on the Radio," which hit the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2011. "Thanks to y'all, those were No. 1 records -- my first and latest. In between is a lot of life, love and hairspray," McEntire said from the stage.

Both Vince Gill and Brooks & Dunn made virtual appearances, making appearances on the big screen behind McEntire to duet with her on "The Heart Won't Lie" and "Oklahoma Swing," respectively. Clark returned to the stage in-person midway through McEntire's set, joining the headlining act for two Linda Ronstadt covers ("You're No Good" and "When Will I Be Loved,") plus a rendition of Martha and the Vandellas' "Heat Wave."

Of course, McEntire's set culminated in a mega-watt performance of her signature song, "Fancy."

Afterwards, the singer shared a few snapshots of the evening on social media. "Last night was a very special night doing my first solo headlining show at [Bridgestone Arena]! Thanks for being such a wonderful crowd," she wrote. "It will sure be a night I'll never forget."

According to the comments section of her post, there were a couple of very special guests in the audience to watch McEntire's performance. Melissa Peterman -- the singer's co-star on her Reba sitcom as well as her podcast co-host and a cast member of upcoming movie The Hammer, which stars McEntire -- chimed into the comments section to say her parents were in attendance.

"My parents loved the show!!! Have been texting me...pictures and videos! Wish I could have been there," Peterman wrote.

Here's the full set list from McEntire's headlining performance at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, according to the Tennessean:

"Can't Even Get The Blues"

"Turn On The Radio"

"I'd Rather Ride Around With You"

"Little Rock"

"Whoever's In New England"

"The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia"

"Somebody"

"Oklahoma Swing" (with a virtual appearance from Brooks and Dunn)

"And Still"

Medley: "You Lie," "Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain," "Somebody Should Leave," "What Am I Gonna Do About You," "The Last One To Know"

"Going Out Like That"

"Consider Me Gone"

"You're No Good" and "When Will I Be Loved" (Linda Ronstadt covers), "Heat Wave" (Martha and the Vandellas cover) (with Terri Clark)

"I'm A Survivor"

"Greatest Man I Never Knew"

"The Heart Wont Lie" (with a virtual appearance from Vince Gill)

Medley: "Back To God", "Swing Low, Swing Down Chariot," "Oh Happy Day" (Edwin Hawkins Singers cover)

"Is There Life Out There"

"Take it Back"

"Why Haven't I Heard From You"

"Fancy"

