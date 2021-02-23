Reba McEntire is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

According to Variety, McEntire purchased her 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,242-square-foot mansion in the upper-crust Beverly Park neighborhood in Beverly Hills for just $9 million in 2003. She sold the massive estate for just under $22.5 million in 2015, right around the time she was divorcing her husband and now-former manager, Narvel Blackstock. The buyer put the property back on the market for nearly $30 million in 2016 after extensive renovations.

Situated on 1.8 acres in the exclusive gated community, the mansion opens in a massive multi-story entry hall leading to a formal living room that has an oversized fireplace as its focal point, with a semi-circular wet bar in the corner. The massive, gleaming white kitchen centers around an enormous island with a thick granite top, and it also features intricate trayed ceilings that continue into a formal dining room. The lavish residence also boasts a wine cellar, office and maid's room.

The master suite includes its own massive fireplace and raised ceilings that continue into the master bathroom, while French doors lead to a balcony that offers stunning views of the manicured grounds.

The exterior of the estate is just as spectacular, featuring a Grecian-style swimming pool with a reflection pond, tennis courts and an outdoor pavilion that includes an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, a living room and a pool table. There is also a separate guest house on the property.

keep scrolling to see inside the stately Southern manor home she lived in outside of Nashville.

