Reba McEntire’s Catchphrase Is From a Surprising Non-Country Song

Reba McEntire is known for quite a few things. Her undeniable vocal talents, her fiery red hair and her catchphrase, "Oh my God, Becky."

Okay, maybe that last one is news to some, but she used the phrase often while serving out her first season as a coach on The Voice. She blurted it out without hesitation, leaving her fans and fellow coaches in a state of confusion.

"Oh my God, what?" coach Niall Horan says in a video posted by the show. Even Gwen Stefani admits she has no clue where it comes from.

"'Oh my god, Becky' came from 'Oh my God, Becky, look at that butt,'" McEntire reveals, quoting Sir Mix-A-Lot's 1992 hit, "Baby Got Back."

The line comes from the song's opening monologue of a woman shaming the rear end of another woman. She's offended by this other woman's assets. This leads into the rest of the song, which is Sir Mix-A-Lot's rebuttal (pun not intended) of why big butts should be celebrated.

"So I wanna give a shout out to Sir Mix-A-Lot," she says. "I just love that saying."

Fans will have plenty more opportunities to hear the catchphrase — and perhaps turn it into a drinking game — when McEntire returns as a coach for Season 25.

The show is expected to premiere on Monday, Feb. 26. She'll be joined by returning coaches John Legend and Chance the Rapper, plus first-time coaches Dan + Shay. The country pair will make history as the first duo coaches on the show and are set to debut the first duo red chair.